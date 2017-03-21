AFP: 129 NPA rebels neutralized

A total of 129 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have been “neutralized” by the Armed Forces of the Philippines after President Duterte declared an all-out war against the rebels last month.

Of the total number, 23 were killed, 19 were arrested and 87 surrendered, according to Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP public affairs office.

The military operations against the NPA also yielded 83 firearms from the rebels, with 22 surrendered and 61 recovered during operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casualties on the military side stood at 53, of whom 14 were killed in action, 36 wounded and three abducted, Arevalo said.

He said the NPA had already conducted 62 terroristic activities since the start of the year, including abduction, burning or arson, extortion, ambush and harassment against both civilians and military members.

Arevalo said the operations against the NPA would continue unless ordered stopped by the AFP chief of staff and despite efforts from the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines to resume their peace talks.

“If the NPAs are really sincere and one with the National Democratic Front in their intent to resume the talks with the government, they should start manifesting their intention by putting a stop to their terroristic activities which continue to harm our citizens and halt development in the communities,” Arevalo said.