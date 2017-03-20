LOOK: DOJ resolution says Espinosa slay well planned

Accused police officers “craftily” executed the killings of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa and fellow inmate Raul Yap inside a sub-provincial jail in November last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) resolution stated.

A case for two counts of murder have been filed against Superintendent Marvin Marcos, Senior Inspector Deogracia Pedong Diaz III, Chief Inspector Calixto Canillas Jr., Inspector Lucresito Candelosas, Senior Police Officers 2 Benjamin Dacallos and Antonio Docil, Senior Police Officer 1 Mark Christian Cadilo, Police Office 3 Norman Abellanosa, Police Officers 2 John Ruel Doculan and Jaime Bacsal, and Police Officer 1 Jerlan Cabiyaan.

Four other police officers were charged for the murder of Espinosa – Superintendent Santi Noel Matira, Chief Inspector Leo Daio Laraga, Senior Police Officer 4 Melvin Caboyit and Police Officer 3 Johnny Abuda Ibanez – while four others for murder of Yap – Senior Inspector Fritz Bioco Blanco, Senior Police Officer 4 Juanito Duarte, Police Officer 2 Lloyd Ortiguesa and Police Officer 1 Bernard Orpilla.

“The killings are qualified by evidence premeditation since the attack was well planned. The records will show that respondents craftily executed the killings under the pretense of implementing a search warrant,” the resolution stated.

The Leyte Court has already issued a warrant for their arrest.

“The filing of this case in court precipitated the issuance of the arrest warrants against the concerned PNP-CIDG personnel. This is the arrest warrant that Chief PNP Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was referring to. It is said that the dead cannot cry out for justice. It is the duty of the living to do so for them. We hope that by the combined efforts of the NBI and of our Prosecution Service, we can really serve justice in this case”, Justice Secretary Aguirre II said.

Here is the full copy of the DOJ’s resolution: