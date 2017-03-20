Pimentel says he won’t take Leni’s place if VP is impeached

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III immediately turned down on Monday the possibility of taking the place of Vice President Leni Robredo in case she is impeached by Congress.

“Hindi na, enjoy na ako dito. Maraming problema dito, mas masaya (No, I’m enjoying it here. There’s more problems here, it’s happier). Never a boring a moment,” Pimentel said in an interview at his office in the Senate.

The Senate leader explained that under the Constitution, when the position of vice president becomes vacant, the President will choose a new VP from among members of Congress “subject to confirmation by Congress.”

Pimentel, however, noted there is a pending election protest against Robredo filed by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and it should push through even after the vice president is impeached.

“Sa pagkakaintindi ko, dapat tuloy (‘yung election protest) because the protest case, ang purpose nun is to determine who really won in the last VP elections. Hence, theoretical ito ha, huwag magtatampo ‘yung mga ibang kinakabahan dyan, huwag magtatampo dahil theoretical discussion lang naman ito as a law professor discussing the Constitution,” the Senate leader said.

(In my understanding, the election protest should push though because its purpose is to determine who really won in the last VP elections. Hence, this is theoretical, and those who are worried about this shouldn’t be upset because this is only a theoretical discussion as a law professor discussing the Constitution.)

“If there’s a vacancy in the VP because of impeachment, the successor, chosen by the President from Congress, holds the post subject to the outcome of the election protest. ‘Yun po ang aking understanding dyan (that’s what I understand),” he said.

Pimentel said the impeachment of Robredo would not make Marcos her automatic successor.

“He (Marcos) should win the election protest, not the impeachment. Hiwalay po ‘yun (it’s separate),” he said.

“Kung sino man ang papalit (Whoever will take the place of VP) after the impeachment as chosen by the President from the two houses of Congress, he or she holds that position subject to the outcome of the election protest. That’s my position,” he added.

Pimentel earlier said the impeachment move against Robredo may prosper in the House of Representatives, which is dominated by administration allies. JE/rga