Supt. Marcos, 18 cops involved in Espinosa slay arrested

Supt. Marvin Marcos and 18 other policemen accused in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. are now in the custody of the police after arrest warrants for murder were issued against them.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said Marcos and 18 others are under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 8 (CIDG-8) in Leyte, where they were assigned during the shootout in November 2016 when Espinosa was killed.

Last March 16, Judge Carlos Arguelles of the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Baybay City, Leyte issued two arrest warrants against Marcos and other CIDG-8 members.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: WHAT WENT BEFORE: Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. slay

The suspects surrendered to the CIDG-8 office, which Marcos formerly headed.

In a separate media release, Chief Supt. Elmer Beltejar, Eastern Visayas police Regional Director, said the CIDG-8 is now completing the booking procedures on the suspects.

Aside from Marcos, arrested were:

Supt Santi Noel Matira

Chief Insp. Leo Laraga,

SPO4 Melvin Cayobit,

PO3 Johnny Ibañez,

Chief Insp. Calixto Canillas Jr.,

SPO4 Juanito Duarte,

PO1 Lloyd Ortigueza,

Senior Insp. Fritz Blanco,

PO1 Bhernard Orpilla,

Senior Insp. Deogacias Diaz III,

SPO2 Benjamin Dacallos,

PO3 Norman Abellanosa,

PO1 Jerlan Cabiyaan,

Insp. Lucrecito Candilosas,

SPO2 Antonio Docil,

SPO1 Mark Christian Cadilo,

PO2 Jhon Ruel Doculan, and

PO2 Jaime P. Bacsal.

Beltejar said the respondents voluntarily submitted themselves for accounting and investigation.

“Upon completion of the booking procedure, which include fingerprinting, documentation, mugshot and medical examination, the Warrants of Arrest will be returned to the RTC Branch 14, and a corresponding commitment order is expected to be issued by the Court for the custody of the respondents,” he added. JE/rga