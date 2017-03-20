Robredo ready to face impeachment, says VP camp

Vice President Leni Robredo is ready to face an impeachment complaint against her, her spokesperson said on Monday.

“Kung magkakaroon po ng impeachment complaint, magiging handa naman po si VP Leni na humarap sa bagay na iyan,” spokesperson Georgina Hernandez told reporters in Quezon City where Robredo attended an event.

(If ever there will be an impeachment complaint, VP Leni will be ready to face it.)

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is considering filing an impeachment complaint against the vice president for betrayal of public trust after she sent video message to the United Nations criticizing President Duterte administration’s brutal war on drugs.

Alvarez got support from Solicitor General Jose Calida, who echoed his call to oust and “rightfully condemn” Robredo for “slandering and selling out our country and its leaders” before the international community.

Duterte, who is also facing an impeachment complaint, meanwhile, denied having a hand in the ouster efforts against Robredo. But he chided Robredo for “being in a hurry to claim the presidency.”

Hernandez stressed that Robredo could not be found guilty of betraying public trust because her claims about the human rights abuses in the drug war had solid basis.

In fact, it’s Alvarez who should be called out for issuing irresponsible statements, particularly when he accused Robredo of being involved in the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

“Mariin po naming pinapahayag ay hanggang sa ngayon wala pong malinaw na basehan ang mga binabanggit po ni Speaker Alvarez at sa tingin po namin ay dapat maging responsable po siya sa paglalabas ng ganyang mga pahayag,” she said.

(We stress that until now, there is still no clear basis to Speaker Alvarez’ claims and we think that he needs to be responsible when he gives those kinds of statements.)

Hernandez reiterated that Robredo has no plans of taking over the presidency.

She added that Robredo, despite the attacks and criticisms hurled at her, remains focused on her job as vice president.

“Alam naman natin na si VP Leni nakatutok sa kanyang trabaho bilang pangalawang pangulo at wala sa kanyang plano na magmadali o maging pangulo,” Hernandez said.

(We know that VP Leni is very focused on her job as vice president and has no plans to rush or become President.) JE