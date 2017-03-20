Bato dares Robredo: Present cops in ‘palit-ulo’ scheme

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday dared Vice President Leni Robredo to bring to him policemen engaged in “palit-ulo” which she claimed victimizes innocent relatives of drug offenders in the poor communities.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Dela Rosa denied that the PNP was practicing a “palit-ulo” scheme claimed by Robredo in a video message to a United Nations conference in Austria.

READ: Robredo reveals gov’t forces use ‘palit-ulo scheme’ in drug war | PNP to Robredo: Report ‘palit-ulo’ cases to us before telling int’l community

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Yung Palit-ulo na version na sinasabi ng Vice President dine-deny ko ‘yan. Kung meron mang kaso na ganyan, I have yet to receive a complaint about that,” Dela Rosa said.

Insiders say police practice a “palit-ulo” scheme where minor suspects are allowed to go free if these can lead authorities to the arrest of “bigger fish.”

Dela Rosa challenged the Vice President to present to him the culprits behind the human rights abuses in some communities.

READ: ‘Palit-ulo’ incidents not sanctioned by PNP

If she could present any erring lawman, Dela Rosa said he would beat up these cops in her presence.

“You can just imagine yung version niya ng hulihin yung nanay o ‘yung tatay tapos pag di makita yung suspect o kaya yung kapatid? Napakagago naman ng pulis na yan,” he said.

“Iharap niyo sa akin ‘yang pulis na ‘yan susuntukin ko sa mukha sa harapan mo. Bubugbugin ko sa harap mo ‘yan iharap mo sa akin. Hindi ko pababayaan ‘yang klaseng gawain na ‘yan kung ginagawa talaga ‘yan,” he said. CBB/rga