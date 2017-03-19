Duterte:  Impeachment case part of democracy, matter of destiny

DAVAO CITY — President Duterte welcomed on Sunday the impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano even as he shrugged off threats of charges against him before the International Criminal Court.

During a press conference at the Davao International Airport shortly before his departure for a state visit to Myanmar, Mr. Duterte called the moves to oust him part of the exercise of democracy.

“I welcome those developments. If they can do their worse, I can do better my performance as a worker in government. This is democracy,” the Chief Executive said.

The President said he was unfazed by talk of impeachment.

“I go by the rules of destiny. What gave me the Presidency was pure destiny,” the 71-year old Chief Executive said.”

Alejano accused the President of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allowing China access to Benham Rise to explore for resources there; for the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects; and for his alleged secret bank accounts. SFM/rga