Duterte: I am ready to face ICC, impeachment

DAVAO CITY –President Duterte said on Sunday he was not afraid of being sued before the International Criminal Court or being impeached.

He indicated he would be ready for anything.

“But I will not be intimidated by ICC, impeachment,” he said.

The President, speaking to reporters before flying to Myanmar, said he “welcomed both developments.”

“They can do their worst, I can do better in my performance as a worker in government, period. This is a democracy,” he said.

Duterte said if it was his time to go, nobody could prevent it. “If that is part of my destiny, it is my destiny to go,” he added.

Duterte said he has been focusing on fulfilling his campaign promise to eliminate corruption, drugs and criminality.

“I will deliver on my promises, even if it would cost me my life, my honor, and the presidency. I can lose them all but I will comply with my promise,” he said. “The drive against corruption, the drive against criminality and drugs will resume and it will continue,” he added. In response to criticisms against his war on drugs, Mr. Duterte said “it will be brutal if we do not understand the role of government.”

“Suppression includes all. Drop the shabu if you want to be alive. If you do not want trouble with government, stop trafficking. It’s as simple as that. I will not for a moment be out of focus on that,” he said. SFM/rga