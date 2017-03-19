PH scientists get P140M in US grants for research

Just after US President Donald Trump razed funding for foreign aid, including that for US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US ambassador to Manila was hailing what he said were some of the Philippines’ best scientific minds who are beneficiaries of a USAID grant and scholarship program.

Through USAID, the US government spent over P140 million ($3 million) on the grants and scholarships for 47 beneficiaries.

Ten research scholars and 37 grant recipients in science, technology and innovation were given recognition on Friday by US Ambassador Sung Kim.

“Our grantees represent the best scientific minds in the Philippines,” Kim said during the recognition ceremonies.

“We look forward to the results of their research projects,” Kim said.