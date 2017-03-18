Palace leaves it to House to decide on Robredo impeachment plan

It’s up to the House of Representatives.

That’s Malacañang’s reaction to the plan of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

“Speaker Alvarez’ call to impeach the Vice President is within his purview; the evaluation of the possible grounds for impeachment and the decision to file the complaint are the prerogative of the House of Representatives,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a text message.

Abella distanced Malacañang from the impeachment option.

“The President is focused on governance and public welfare, especially the building of an inclusive and progressive nation free from crime, drugs and corruption,” he said.

“He is leaving for Myanmar and Thailand tomorrow to enhance ties with two of our Southeast Asian neighbors, as our country hosts the ASEAN Conference this year,” he added.

On Friday, Alvarez said he was thinking about filing an impeachment complaint againts Robredo for betrayal of public trust.

The lawmaker cited the video message of Robredo addressed to the United Nations, which criticizes the Duterte administration’s brutal war on drugs.

He said the Vice President painted a bad image of the Philippines before the international community.

On Saturday, Robredo said she remained unfazed over the impeachment threat of Alvarez.

“I have not heard what Speaker Alvarez said, but I read it in the social media,” she said. “It is hard to comment since I do not know his basis. But several times our President repeated that he is sure I am not part of the destabilization plot.”

“If his (Alvarez’s) basis for impeachment complaint is the one filed by the Magdalo, they themselves said I am not part in the filing of impeachment complaint (against Duterte),” she added. /atm