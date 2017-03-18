Saturday, March 18, 2017
Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun

/ 05:14 PM March 18, 2017
French policemen and firefighters secure the area at Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. Security forces at Paris' Orly airport shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said. Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am (0730GMT). The man fled into a shop at the airport before he was shot dead, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP. He said there were no people were wounded in the incident. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

French policemen and firefighters secure the area at Paris’ Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Security forces at Paris’ Orly airport on Saturday shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am (0730GMT).

“A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces,” an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.

He said no one was wounded in the incident.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is due to visit the facility, which is in Paris’ southern outskirts, the spokesman added.

“We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby,” witness Franck Lecam said.

“The whole airport has been evacuated,” the 54-year-old said, confirming what an airport worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said earlier.

“We are all outside the airport, about 200 meters from the entrance,” Lecam said.

“There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled.”

