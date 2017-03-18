200 convicts released from Leyte jail

More than 200 convicts from Leyte have been released as part of the government’s efforts to declog the country’s penal facilities.

Director General Benjamin delos Santos of the Bureau of Corrections said the 234 convicts were from Leyte Prison and Penal Farm.

He said the inmates had already served their sentences with good conduct time allowance, but remained in prison due to the slow processing of release papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delos Santos created a task force to speed up the processing of documents of inmates set for release.

The release was approved by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and President Rodrigo Duterte. —Tetch Torres-Tupas