Probe of big graft cases fast-tracked

The Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit (COA) have agreed to fast-track the investigation of high-profile corruption cases.

Through a memorandum of agreement, the two constitutional bodies agreed to create a Joint Investigating Team Priority Lane to speed up the probe of cases involving amounts exceeding P100 million, investigated by Congress, or “imbued with public interest.”

“There is an imperative need for the COA and the Ombudsman to closely coordinate with each other, and advance an aggressive front to ensure the swift and successful investigation and prosecution of the … JIT Cases,” read the Feb. 28 document obtained by the Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signing of the agreement renewed a partnership that was first struck in 2012 and lasted three years.

This comes at a time when a number of huge corruption cases filed recently, many related to the 2004 fertilizer fund scam, have been dismissed by the Sandiganbayan for violating the accused officials’ right to the speedy disposition of their cases.

Through the JIT Priority Lane to be instituted at the Ombudsman, such huge cases would be “immediately filed, docketed and subjected to preliminary investigation.”

A secretariat will also be formed for records-keeping and case monitoring. The team will also be required to submit periodic progress reports. There will also be joint capacity-building activities and monthly meetings.

The guidelines stated that the team submits the joint investigation report to the JIT panel for approval. Afterwards, the complaint-affidavit will be signed by the COA chair to be filed at the Ombudsman.

The agreement provided that strict confidentiality would be observed.