Two lawmakers doubt impeachment move vs Duterte would prosper

BACOLOD CITY – Two lawmakers from the Visayas think the impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte will not prosper despite the claim of Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano that he has evidence to back his allegations.

Alejano, who is from Sipalay City in Negro Occidental, is a former Marine captain who figured in two coup attempts, one in 2003 and another in 2007, against President Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo. But he has denied that his move was aimed at destabilizing the Duterte administration.

In his complaint, which he filed on Thursday, Alejano accused Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high creams.

Bacolod Rep. Greg Gasataya pointed out that Alejano would not have the numbers in the House of Representatives to back up his complaint.

Rep. Roger Mercado of Southern Leyte, chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, said the impeachment complaint lacked substance and form.

“The accusations are all hearsay,” he said. “The complaint is nothing but a piece of paper.”

“Considering that the President is well loved by the people and has the support of the majority coalition in Congress, I think it will not hold any chance,” he said. “I appeal to our people not to give any consideration to these complaints because these are politically motivated and things that would just obstruct the focus of our administration.”

“We should instead unite and continue supporting our president so that more investors will come, we have to show that we are united as a people,” he added.

“We have continue to focus on amending our constitution instead because this might be cure to all thse problems besetting out country today.” /atm