SolGen eyes filing case vs De Lima for breaking notarial rules

The Office of the Solicitor General is eyeing the possibility of filing another criminal case against Sen. Leila De Lima – this time for fabricating the jurat in her petition filed before the Supreme Court.

Under the Rules on Notarial Practice, a jurat is an act in which an individual appears in person before the notary public and presents an instrument or document. The notary public must know him either personally or through a competent evidence of identity. The individual then signs the instrument or document and takes an oath or affirmation before the notary public as to such instrument or document.

In a manifestation before the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Jose Calida said De Lima fabricated her jurat by stating that she personally appeared before a notary public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calida noted the date of De Lima’s petition was during the time when she was already under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He added that the logbook at the PNP Custodial Center did not indicate that the notary public visited her.

According to Calida, such an act is punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

“De Lima’s petition should be considered unsigned while the affidavit of merit as not having been executed,” Calida’s manifestation stated.

De Lima is under detention on allegations of tolerating and benefiting from the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

She had filed a petition at the Supreme Court to nullify the arrest warrant issued against her by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court. /atm