Drug addicts need companions in rehab, says Cardinal Tagle

Do not leave anyone behind, not even drug addicts, who may be willing to make a fresh start.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle made the appeal in his homily at a Mass he celebrated on Friday afternoon to launch the Sanlakbay para sa Pagbabagong Buhay in San Juan.

The Mass took place at the St. John the Baptist Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagle stressed the importance of being a companion and not leaving behind those who wish to lead a drug-free life.

“It is hard to journey towards a new life if you are alone,” he said. “You need a companion. In programs like this, we need the whole community to help.”

Sanlakbay is program for drug dependents that aims to rehabilitate them by getting them involved in spiritual formation, counseling, livelihood projects, skills formation training, as well as sports, culture and the arts.

In his homily, Tagle appealed to the faithful “not to leave behind and leave alone those who are willing to change for the better.”

The illegal drug trade, he said, was a way to kill other people by destroying their lives through substance abuse.

Tagle also cited Friday’s Gospel readings, particularly the tale of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers but ended up saving his brothers during a time of famine.

“What they threw away and sold, the Lord took and made the savior of his brothers,” he said. “ Jesus was crucified, but he became the Savior.”

The prelate warned Catholics not to fall into the trap of branding other people as useless outcasts, as he reminded them to reflect on this during Lent.

“Don’t say this person is useless and can be discarded,” he said. “One who is belittled by others, the Lord will pick up and eventually, you will need this person’s help,”

“Avoid belittling others,” he added. “Avoid saying that they are useless and can be thrown away. We do not know what the Lord will do. What man throws away, God uplifts.” /atm