AMLC insists on keeping records from Jinggoy

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has told the antigraft court Sandiganbayan that it could not grant a request by former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada to release financial transaction of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

In a 15-page motion for reconsideration dated March 13, the AMLC maintained that the documents sought by Estrada were confidential and irrelevant to his plunder case.

Estrada had requested “any and all AMLC memoranda” on Napoles’ transactions, as well as memoranda which the AMLC said involved “purely internal members” on investigative techniques which were “immaterial and irrelevant” to his plunder case.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division in February agreed with Estrada and junked the AMLC’s argument when it invoked confidentiality.