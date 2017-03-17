Erap is ‘ninong’ to Sara’s Stonefish

DAVAO CITY—Former President Joseph Estrada on Thursday stood as “ninong” (godfather) at the baptism of President Rodrigo Duterte’s newest grandson, Stonefish, the third child of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Estrada, the first President of the Philippines to be impeached, could not have known it in advance, but he linked himself with the Dutertes just as a former military mutineer was bringing an impeachment complaint against Mr. Duterte in the House of Representatives.

Portent of misfortune?

If anyone saw it as a portent of political misfortune for Mr. Duterte, they decided it was best to leave it unsaid.

After all, Estrada, now mayor of Manila, was just one of several men who stood as godfathers to Stonefish, and Mr. Duterte did not make it to the baptism rites, held during Mass celebrated by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Maa village.

Mr. Duterte, however, turned up at the reception, held at the exclusive Matina Enclaves near the President’s house in Doña Luisa Subdivision.

The reception was attended only by members of the Duterte and Carpio families and the godparents.

Stonefish, whose real name is Marko Digong Duterte Carpio, was born on March 2.

Fondness for the sea

He was nicknamed Stonefish because of Mayor Duterte’s fondness for the sea.

Her two other children are nicknamed Sharky and Stingray.

Mr. Duterte has nine other grandchildren — five of them children of his son Paolo, the vice mayor of Davao City, and two kids of his other son, Sebastian.