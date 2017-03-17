Manila university execs charged over van purchase

State prosecutors have charged former Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) president Benjamin Tayabas and 12 other officials with buying a P1.11 million Hyundai Starex van without conducting a public bidding in 2006.

The 13 officials were accused by the Ombudsman in the Sandiganbayan of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for allegedly giving undue preference to Hyundai Quezon Avenue Inc. in June 2006.

According to the complaint filed on March 3 and signed by Assistant State Prosecutor Ma. Lourdes Mendoza, the failure to hold a public bidding violated the Government Procurement Reform Act and denied the city-run university the opportunity to obtain the most advantageous offer.

Charged along with Tayabas were former PLM officials led by college dean Domingo Nuñez, vice president for finance and planning Angelita Solis, college vice president Virginia Santos, acting university president Jose Roy III, budget officer Cecilia Calma, financial management officer Angeles Ramos, Office of the University Legal Counsel officer in charge Lawrence Villanueva, and bids and awards committee members Eloisa Macalinao, Alfredo Ferrer Jr., Felix Aspiras, Albert dela Cruz and Justina Bontuyan.

Prosecutors recommended that bail be set at P30,000 each for the accused.