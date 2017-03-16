813 out of 1,317 pass March 2017 physician licensure exam

A total of 813 out of 1,317 passed the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said on Thursday.

The licensure examination was administered in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Zamboanga. Results were released three working days after the last day of examination.

The Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation topped the schools with 88.20 percent passing rate, while Karl Emmanuel of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta-Las Pinas ranked first in the list of successful examinees with a rating of 88.58 percent.

Below is the list of passers, as well as the list of successful examinees who topped the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination.



