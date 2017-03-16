De Lima dares: Release ‘foreign intel reports’ against me

READ: Sen. De Lima to ‘gullible’ colleagues in Senate: I have absolutely nothing to do with illegal drug trade @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/KBmvwjoYfL — Maila (@MAgerINQ) March 16, 2017

Detained Senator Leila de Lima dared the administration on Thursday to make public the alleged foreign intelligence reports used as evidence in the drug charges against her.

“Foreign intel??? It might be as well an intel from the planet of Mars or Jupiter,” De Lima wrote from her detention at Camp Crame.

“I highly doubt whether there is such a US intel. If there is, it must be a spurious one or based from a highly dubious or polluted source or sources.”

“I demand that the details of such so-called US intel, if there is one, be made public so I can confront them,” she added.

De Lima called such allegation another “big lie” and part of “incessant black propaganda” against her.

“May I assure my gullible colleagues in the Senate and our people that I have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with the illegal drug trade,” the senator added.

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito earlier said that the existence of alleged foreign intelligence reports against De Lima was brought up during Tuesday’s dinner in Malacañang with President Rodrigo Duterte.

The dinner was attended by 15 senators, including Ejercito.

Ejercito said it was Duterte who mentioned the foreign intel reports against De Lima to justify that the cases against her were not trumped up charges.

Despite her repeated denial, De Lima was charged and detained over drug charges. JE/rga