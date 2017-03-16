Panelo calls impeach rap vs Duterte ‘black propaganda’

WATCH: Presidential chief legal counsel Sal Panelo on the impeachment complaint filed against #PresidentDuterte. @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/S2USRwtq03 — Nestor Corrales (@NCorralesINQ) March 16, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte’s chief legal counsel dismissed on Thursday as “black propaganda” the impeachment complaint against the Chief Executive.

Presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said the complaint, which he described as “utterly baseless,” would not prosper.

“The impeachment complaint is utterly baseless, there being no basis in fact and in law; hence, it will not prosper,” Panelo said in an interview with reporters.

“It is intended as a black propaganda against PRRD to besmirch his reputation,” he said.

On Thursday, Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary C. Alejano filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte at the House of Representatives.

“Like other groundless and malicious accusations against the President on his integrity, the impeachment complaint will not fly, nor will it make a dent on the overwhelming popularity of (Duterte),” Panelo said.

The Palace official defended Duterte, saying “every official act and utterance of the President is pursuant to his constitutional mandate to serve and protect the people as head of government.”

He said the President was resolved to address criminality, illegal drugs, and corruption in government amid destabilization plots against him.

“Such filing will not deter his resolve to continue vigorously his war against the illegal drug trade, criminality and corruption as well as to bring economic prosperity to the country by demolishing the obstacles that shackle it,” he said. JE/rga

