‘Desperate’ impeachment rap vs Duterte won’t succeed—SolGen

The impeachment complaint filed by the “puppet” of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV against President Rodrigo Duterte “will not fly,” Solicitor General Jose Calida said Thursday.

In the first impeachment complaint filed against Duterte, Magdalo Party-list Representative Gary Alejano said the President committed culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes for the spate of killing drug suspects and for having over P2 billion worth of hidden wealth.

“Representative Alejano is a toady of his braggart patron, Senator Trillanes. They are not even in the league of Don Quixote so this impeachment won’t fly. It will crash like a rudderless plane flown by witless pilots,” Calida said.

Calida said both Alejano and Trillanes have not learned their lessons in the Oakwood and Manila Peninsula “foolish misadventures”—an attempt to topple then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“They want a reprise of their failed dreams by filing an impeachment petition against President Rodrigo Duterte.”

“I urge you to treat this impeachment as a desperate attempt of spoiled grownup brats to destabilize our country. They will not succeed,” Calida said, adding that the complaint has no basis.

Like Calida, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the impeachment complaint has no factual or legal basis.

“The impeachment complaint has no factual and legal basis. The allegations in the complaint are not anchored on concrete solid evidence that would support findings of any of the enumerated grounds for impeachment. Suntok sa buwan ‘yan (That is reaching for the stars),” Aguirre said when sought for comment, adding Duterte has never committed any impeachable offense.

Aguirre said the complaint could be part of a wider plot to destabilize the administration though he did not provide details of the supposed plot to oust Duterte.

“This impeachment complaint was nothing but filed in aid of destabilization,” he added.

The DOJ chief said Duterte is not at all alarmed by the filing of the impeachment complaint, adding that the President will continue doing what is good for the country and the Filipino people. IDL/rga