Suspected NPA rebel killed in Camarines Norte clash

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was slain on Wednesday in a clash with Army troopers in a hinterland village of Capalonga town in Camarines Norte province, a report reaching the Army’s 9th Infantry Division (9ID) said.

The still unidentified communist rebel was killed in a five-minute gun battle between Army soldiers who were on combat operation in the vicinity of Sitio (sub-village) Public, in Barangay (village) Itok around 5:30 a.m., Capt. Joash Pramis, 9th ID spokesperson, said.

Pramis said soldiers recovered from the slain rebel his M16 rifle, three magazines and a backpack with personal belongings.

Pramis said that the slain NPA was the second communist insurgent killed in a week in Camarines provinces. The first one was slain in an encounter in Barangay Pinamihagan in Lagonoy town in Camarines Sur last March 12. SFM