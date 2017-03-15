WATCH: Pacquiao tells Drilon: Use your common sense

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon did not let it pass on Wednesday to be told by neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao to use his “common sense” while debating on a measure creating a Philippine Boxing Commission.

At Tuesday’s continuation of his interpellation on the bill being pushed by Pacquiao, Drilon pressed the neophyte senator why there was a need for a separate commission for boxing when there is already an existing Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“Mr. President, I don’t think the gentleman from Iloilo understand what is boxing, what is the combat sports, Mr. President. It involves here lives of athletes, Mr. President. Like I said, a lot of athletes died in this arena, in this sports, so we should have a separate commission for combat sports, especially boxing, Mr. President, for their safety,” Pacquiao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, I may not understand boxing in the manner that the gentleman understands it but certainly we understand what government is all about. I can’t understand how the creation of a separate boxing commission will save lives that can’t be done by the Games and Amusement Board,” the Minority Leader said.

When Pacquiao reiterated that the boxing commission could save lives, Drilon asked again if the GAB could not do the job for the boxers.

Pacquiao doubts if the GAB could still focus on boxing when the Board is already handling more than 20 sports.

“How can you focus on one sport? We have common sense to understand that, Mr. President,” the neophyte senator said.

“I have common sense, Mr. President,” Drilon shot back.

Pacquiao quickly apologized for his remark and reiterated that the GAB is already handling more than 20 sports.

“Mr. President, all the members of this chamber handle more than 20 bills. We can focus on any of these bills,” Drilon added.

Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III came to Pacquiao’s rescue and explained that the Philippine Racing Commission was created even if horse racing is already under the GAB.

“If we’ll follow the point of the sponsor then it’s only proper that we come up with a Philippine Boxing Commission…pretty much like that,” Sotto said.

Originally posted 7:46 pm | March 15, 2017