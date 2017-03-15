6 vehicles recovered from ‘rent-sangla’ gang returned to owners

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Wednesday led the turnover of six vehicles to the owners who were victims of the “rent-sangla” scheme.

“Today we restore the vehicles to their rightful owners. However, we do not stop there. We want to ensure that we set a good example in bringing justice to all the victims in this case by effectively prosecuting the perpetrators and putting them away so that they will do no more harm,” Aguirre told reporters.

The NBI has already recovered 300 vehicles of which 177 have been turned over to the owners while 123 vehicles remain in its custody.

“We assure the public that we will continue to fight this modus and prosecute the offenders, and deter similar attempts. We ask the cooperation of the public to report similar incidents to the NBI or the police,” Aguirre added.

A criminal complaint is already pending before the Department of Justice (DOJ) with Aguirre assigning 10 prosecutors to conduct preliminary investigation.

Under Department Order No. 138 dated March 2, assigned prosecutors are Senior Assistant State Prosecutor (SASP) Rosanne Balauag as chair of the high-level panel while its other members are SASP Rex Gingoyon; Assistant State Prosecutors Aristotle Reyes, Rodan Parrocha, Bryan Jacinto Cacha Jr., Anna Noreen Devanadera and Jovyanne Escaño-Santamaria; and Assistant Prosecution Attorneys Wendell Bendoval, Joan Garcia and Marc Eico Tariga.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group and several sets of victims of the scam from Bulacan, Laguna, Angeles City, Batangas and Nueva Ecija have filed charges for carjacking, swindling and syndicated estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code and Presidential Decree 1689 before the DOJ against the suspects.

The respondents in the complaints are Rafaela Anunciacion, Tychicus Nambia, Anastacia Cauyan, Sabina Torrea, Eliseo Cortez, Eleanor Constantino, Marilou Cruz, Jhennelyn Berroya, Ana Borlon and Lea Rosales.

Under the “rent-sangla” scheme, authorities said the suspects would convince car owners to become business associates in a rent-a-car service and have their cars rented for a hefty profit.

At first, the car owners will be regularly paid. However, their vehicles will be pawned to other people and the suspects will not appear despite repeated demands for them to return the vehicles.