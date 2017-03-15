NBI resumes anti-drug ops after month-long hiatus

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has resumed its anti-drug operations after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the request of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Aguirre said it would be a big loss to the government’s war on drugs if the NBI will not participate.

“I asked the President to allow the NBI to resume operation. Malaking kawalan ang NBI,” said Aguirre in a text message Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that it was the NBI who was responsible for the biggest drug haul in history with almost 900 kilos of “shabu” at an estimated amount of P6-billion in San Juan last year.

The NBI’s anti-drug operations was on a hiatus for over a month after three of its officials had been accused of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of South Korean executive Jee Ick-joo. JE

READ: NBI halts war on drugs