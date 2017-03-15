Policewomen told: Never forget intimacy with partners

In celebration of the National Women’s Month, female personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were treated to a talk about women’s wellness and sexual health.

Dr. Lulu Marquez, an anaesthesiologist and sex expert, gave a talk during the “Women Make Change” forum before some 100 policewomen at the multipurpose center in Camp Crame on Wednesday.

Giggles filled the air as the animated speaker discussed tips for having a healthy relationship with their husbands and partners.

Marquez encouraged policewomen to make time for sex at home despite their busy schedule to improve their health and marriage.

She also reminded them to avoid excessive drinking, smoking and eating as this could lead to sexual dysfunction.

The doctor even suggested the cops to use, if necessary, products that could boost their sex life.

At one point, Marquez asked the all-female audience to say: “For wellness, we should all have sex!” They then repeated the statement and chuckled afterwards. IDL