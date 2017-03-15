Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Cainta shabu lab that produced P250M drugs weekly dismantled

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 10:45 AM March 15, 2017
Shabu (CDN FILE PHOTO / LITO TECSON)

Shabu (CDN FILE PHOTO / LITO TECSON)

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A suspected laboratory used in manufacturing “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was dismantled by the authorities in Cainta town in Rizal province, police said Wednesday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon (Calabarzon) police, said a joint operation by the police and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, raided the laboratory in Barangay (village) San Isidro around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She said government agents found laboratory equipment that contained residue from suspected shabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Our) initial assessment of the production per week is at 50 kilograms with an estimated value of P250 million,” she said.

It was not immediately clear whether any suspect had been arrested in the operation.  SFM

Cainta, Rizal province (Google maps)

Cainta, Rizal province (Google maps)

TAGS: Cainta municipality, Calabarzon Regional Police, Chitadel Goiran, Crime, dismantling of illegal drug laboratory, Drug trafficking, illegal drug manufacturing, Illegal drugs, law enforcement, manufacture of illegal drugs, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, police raid, Rizal, Rizal province, shabu laboratory
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved