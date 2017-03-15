Cainta shabu lab that produced P250M drugs weekly dismantled

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A suspected laboratory used in manufacturing “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was dismantled by the authorities in Cainta town in Rizal province, police said Wednesday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal- Quezon (Calabarzon) police, said a joint operation by the police and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, raided the laboratory in Barangay (village) San Isidro around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She said government agents found laboratory equipment that contained residue from suspected shabu.

“(Our) initial assessment of the production per week is at 50 kilograms with an estimated value of P250 million,” she said.

It was not immediately clear whether any suspect had been arrested in the operation. SFM