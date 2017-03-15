Solon calls destabilization plot crazy

The mining industry funding a destabilization plot against the Duterte administration?

“That’s crazy!” Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin said, referring to President Duterte’s claim in a news conference on Monday that mining companies were funding efforts to oust him.

Mr. Duterte did not offer evidence or name anyone involved in the alleged destabilization plot.

‘Bogeyman’

Villarin said it was unlikely mining companies wanted Mr. Duterte ousted, as he had supporters from the industry, including his own finance secretary, Carlos Dominguez.

Villarin scored the President for yet again “raising this bogeyman,” referring to the alleged destabilization plot.

“His press conference (on Monday night) lacked coherence. He was making those pronouncements without basis,” Villarin said.

He said Mr. Duterte had a propensity to distract his audience instead of tackling real concerns. For example, he said, Mr. Duterte regaled them with stories such as receiving a Mercedes-Benz from a girlfriend at his rambling press briefing at Malacañang.

The opposition lawmaker said Mr. Duterte was using the “strongman argument.”

“The President usually uses a strongman argument when confronted with real issues. Right now, he talks about a destabilization plot and the real issue is … the Commission on Appointments won’t confirm his (Environment) Secretary Gina Lopez. That is a very clear strongman language,” Villarin said.

UN investigation

Villarin added that he was in communication with Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, who remained interested in coming to the Philippines to investigate the thousands of deaths under Mr. Duterte’s war on drugs.

Villarin said details of Callamard’s visit were being worked out.

More than 8,000 drug suspects have been killed by police and unknown assailants since Mr. Duterte launched the crackdown after taking office in June last year.

“These are very serious crimes and, in fact, we have to hold accountable President Duterte. We cannot set aside this issue,” Villarin said.