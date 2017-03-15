Guess who came to Duterte’s ‘intimate’ dinner?

Intimate dinner with the President and my colleagues. A post shared by Joseph Victor Ejercito (@jvejercito) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

ADVERTISEMENT

President Rodrigo Duterte spent an “intimate” dinner with senators on Tuesday night sans all six members of the Senate minority bloc.

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito posted in social media a photo of their dinner with the President.

Ejercito’s photo was captioned: “Intimate dinner with the President and my colleagues.”

Aside from Ejercito, 14 other senators were present in the dinner as seen in the photo led by Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Manny Pacquiao, Richard Gordon, Joel Villanueva, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara and Sherwin Gatchalian.

Senators Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe were also in attendance.

The President could be seen seated between Pimentel and Cayetano.

All 15 senators belong to the majority bloc. Only three majority members were not present in the picture and they were Senators Panfilo Lacson, Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Gringo Honasan.

Also notably absent were the six members of the Senate opposition group- Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros, Antonio Trillanes IV and Leila de Lima, who has been detained at Camp Crame since February 20 over drug charges.