Cayetano: Duterte wanted me to join Cabinet; now the need changes

It was President Rodrigo Duterte’s preference to appoint him to the Cabinet but “now the need changes,” Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said on Tuesday.

But whether it’s in the Senate or in the Cabinet, Cayetano said he would continue to support the Duterte administration.

“Nothing has changed… Dedicated pa rin akong maging successful ang administration na ito. Dedicated akong gawin ang trabaho ko kung saan man ako (I’m still dedicated for this administration to be successful. I’m dedicated to do my work whether [in Senate or in the Cabinet]),” the senator said in a statement.

“The preference of the President during the campaign was for me to join him in the Cabinet. Now the need changes. May mga legislation, may mga pinangako kami na gusto naming mapasa sa Senado (There are legislations we have promised which we want to pass in Senate),” he added.

Duterte previously said he would appoint Cayetano as Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs but changed his tone when asked about it again on Monday.

“Senator Cayetano is a very brilliant man. He would be needed by the Senate. Do not lose him. We can just have an acting-acting [DFA secretary],” the President said in a press briefing.

Even if he doesn’t get the post, Cayetano said he was still fully behind the newly appointed acting DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo.

As chair of the Senate committee on foreign relations, the senator said he would closely coordinate with the new DFA leadership as they both push for more genuine reforms aimed at making Filipinos’ lives better.

“I was supportive before of Secretary [Perfecto] Yasay, and now, [I support] acting Secretary Manalo… Si Sec. Manalo ay (is) professional. He’s been there for the longest time. Hindi pulitiko ‘yan na mangangako nang hindi kaya (He’s not a politician who would promise something he can’t deliver). He knows the ins and outs of the problem,” he said.

Yasay vacated the post after failing to get the approval of the powerful Commission on Appointments.

Cayetano said among the initiatives which he plans to endorse is the provision of better protection and care for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). He said he has also been pushing for the creation of one-stop shops that will cater to migrant workers’ needs, as well as additional funds to provide legal assistance to Filipinos facing charges abroad.

“As I said, ang success ng ating Pangulo ay success ng ating bansa (the success of our President is the success of our nation). So I want the President to be successful,” Cayetano said. “Ang aking misyon talaga ay matupad ang pangako ng ating Pangulo (My real mission is to fulfill the promise of our President),” the senator added. RAM/rga