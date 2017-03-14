Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Tawi-Tawi

A sub-leader of the Abu Sayyaf was killed after resisting arrest by joint security forces in Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, the military said.

Buchoy Hassan, also known as Black or Bocoi, was one of the wanted personalities in Malaysia for his involvement in the kidnap of Taiwanese national Chang An Wei at the Pom Pom Island Resort in Sabah in 2013, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay said.

“His possible involvement in kidnaping activities cannot be discounted and are being looked into,” she added.

Hassan was killed after an operation launched by Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi and police in his residence in Barangay (village) Panglima Alari in Sitangkai.

Troops also recovered one M16 rifle, five speedboats and several outboard motors found in the residence of Hassan, Petinglay said.

He also reportedly used his share of ransom money for illegal drug operations in the municipalities of Sibutu, Sipangkot and Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.

“Hassan recruited cohorts and acquired several speedboats to sustain illegal activities and became the key facilitator in the illegal drugs trade in Tawi-Tawi,” Petinglay said. RAM/rga

