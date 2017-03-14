Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

3 pushers slain in Cebu drug bust

/ 09:04 AM March 14, 2017
Packets of shabu seized during a raid at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Group in Cebu City. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / MERLIE DACUNOS CEBU PROVINCIAL POLICE OFFICE

INQUIRER FILE

CEBU CITY — Three alleged drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation early Tuesday morning in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Suspected drug pusher Julius Gacita and his two alleged cohorts — Dexter Diango and a certain Edwin — were shot dead after they resisted arrest and allegedly fought back.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, Danao police chief, said around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, they went to the hideout of Gacita in Sitio Libon, Barangay Guinsay to conduct operation following months-long surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

They brought with them P12,000 in buy bust money.

“The suspects noticed that they were transacting with a cop. They then fired their guns (at the policemen)  and it resulted to a shootout,” Batobalonos said.

Recovered from the suspects were 12 small sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, a KG 9 submachine pistol, a .45 pistol and a 38 revolver. CBB

TAGS: Cebu, Danao, drug pushing, Drugs, news
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved