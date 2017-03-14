3 pushers slain in Cebu drug bust

CEBU CITY — Three alleged drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation early Tuesday morning in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Suspected drug pusher Julius Gacita and his two alleged cohorts — Dexter Diango and a certain Edwin — were shot dead after they resisted arrest and allegedly fought back.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, Danao police chief, said around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, they went to the hideout of Gacita in Sitio Libon, Barangay Guinsay to conduct operation following months-long surveillance.

They brought with them P12,000 in buy bust money.

“The suspects noticed that they were transacting with a cop. They then fired their guns (at the policemen) and it resulted to a shootout,” Batobalonos said.

Recovered from the suspects were 12 small sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, a KG 9 submachine pistol, a .45 pistol and a 38 revolver. CBB