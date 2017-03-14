Last trip: Jeepney driver shot dead in Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — A 45-year-old jeepney driver was shot dead by one of two motorcycle-riding men on Monday night in front of a shopping mall in Alibagu village here.

Joseph Corpuz, 45, was parking his vehicle at the commuter staging area of Northstar Mall for the last trip of the day when he was repeatedly shot at close range in the head at about 7:30 p.m., said Supt. Manuel Bringas.

The killers sped away towards Upi village in Gamu town, added Bringas, Isabela police operations chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mall security guard Mayo Rico Morillo said he saw one of the gunmen shoot Corpuz three times in the head but did not see their faces since they were wearing helmets.

Supt. Ariel Quilang, Ilagan police chief, said the police would check if Corpuz was on any drug list. CBB