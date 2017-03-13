Duterte warns illegal occupants of gov’t housing units in Bulacan

The homeless families who occupied government housing units in Bulacan must follow the law or he would be forced to remove them from the area, President Duterte said on Monday.

Mr. Duterte said the likes of the group Kadamay, whose members were with the urban poor families who stayed at the idle housing units, were the ones who like to call for obedience to the law.

“If you want to ignore the law, you cannot do that. I will force the issue with eviction. If you want that, do not put me at a disadvantage,” Mr. Duterte said.

He said there was enough money in government to go around, and the urban poor families who want homes should have talked with the government.

“Let’s settle it through a dialogue. Don’t do it that way because that’s anarchy… Do not do that because that would make it appear that the government is inutile,” he said.

He said he would do what he has to do.