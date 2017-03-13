Dureza tells NDF: Be wary of factions undermining peace talks

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza on Monday said he had informally raised with the National Democratic Front the recent attacks of communist insurgents while there is still no ceasefire in place.

Dureza said the government and the rebels would announce the date of the restoration of the unilateral ceasefire once both sides had relayed to their respective ground forces that formal peace negotiations will proceed.

“I have informally raised across the negotiating table the matter of some possible eruption of incidents prior to the effectivity date. Hence, the urgency of an early effectivity announcement,” Dureza said.

He said his experience in ceasefire negotiations with other rebel groups would show that some factions might create “disturbances just to show defiance or merely as an attempt of projection of eminence by some of their elements.”

“Indeed, such incidents affect the over-all sentiments of peace- loving citizens who may even raise issues of good faith and may lead to questions as to whether or not rebel groups we are engaging in the peace tables are sincere or have control over their ground forces,” Dureza said.

“Public acceptance ( or the lack of it) on the on-going peace process is critical, given the indispensable need of over-all stakeholders’ support to ensure success of our peace efforts,” he added.

Dureza issued the statement after suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels torched a bus in North Cotabato.

“I am still here in Amsterdam and en route home after signing a joint statement with the (communist rebels) and I am already getting disturbing reports of alleged atrocities by the NPAs like the recent burning of a bus in Makilala, North Cotabato,” Dureza said.

“There may be other similar incidents of the same nature somewhere else,” he said.

Dureza reminded everyone that the restoration of unilateral ceasefire that has been announced is not yet effective as of Monday.

“There is still a need to allow the government and the communist leaders to inform their respective ground forces accordingly,” Dureza said.

He noted that, unlike in the armed forces, there is no “tight command and control structure” within the NPA that would ensure the expeditious dissemination of orders from higher ups.

“Hence, the effectivity date shall commence as soon as both sides agree on a date specific, which should be any time before the first week of April, 2017 or the agreed date for the fourth round of peace talks,” Dureza said.