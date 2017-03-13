Chamber of mines deny ‘destabilization plot’ vs Duterte

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) was put on the defensive on Monday, when, in a press briefing, President Duterte claimed that some mining firms were funding a “destabilization plot” against him.

“Our member companies vehemently deny any involvement in any destabilizations efforts against the administration,” the COMP said, in a statement on Monday evening.

“The Chamber of Mines fully support[s] the administration of President Duterte and [its members] are unaware of any mining company that is supportive of any destabilization efforts against the administration. We condemn such efforts and reaffirm our commitment to work with this administration, and to follow the law and the Constitution,” the statement read.

The COMP blamed anti-mining advocates for spreading “misinformation.” “The pictures given to the President show active mining areas and do not present a complete picture of responsible mining,” COMP said.

The COMP reiterated its stance for responsible mining and “in ensuring that mining is done under the highest standards and using the best technology available,” pointing out that all COMP members are ISO14001 compliant.

“We also condemn all illegal and irresponsible mining activities…,” COMP said.

Illegal mining is a scourge that must be eliminated, and we are committed to help government achieve this objective in any way we can,” the COMP said.

