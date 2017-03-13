BOC files complaint vs judge for stopping raid on Mighty Corp. warehouses

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Monday lodged an administrative complaint in the Supreme Court against a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge for stopping it from raiding and inspecting the warehouses of cigarette firm Mighty Corp.

Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon accused Presiding Judge Tita Bughao Alisuag of Manila RTC Branch 1 of committing “gross and deplorable” conduct after she issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) prohibiting BoC personnel from swooping down on the storage facilities of the Bulacan-based cigarette manufacturer.

Mighty has been suspected of hoodwinking the government of billions of pesos in sin taxes by using fake tax stamps on its cigarette packs.

“(Alisuag’s) issuance of the (TRO) constitutes ignorance of the law, so gross that it strikes at the very core of the public’s faith and confidence on the integrity and competence of the country’s judicial system,” Faeldon said in his 24-page complaint.

“Worse, it demonstrates deplorable and highly irregular conduct, causing grave and irreparable damage to the public in general to the benefit of suspect individuals,” he added.

By issuing the TRO, he said the judge only showed that she was “manifestly biased and partial in favor” of Mighty whose owner, Alexander Wongchuking, was ordered arrested by President Duterte last week for economic sabotage.

The customs commissioner also questioned Alisuag’s authority in issuing the injunctive order, citing the circular issued by the Office of the Court Administrator in 2003 which barred RTCs from granting TROs against the BoC.

“In sum, through her acts, it is clear in the instant case that (Alisuag) exhibited manifest bias and partiality in favor of Mighty Corp. to the prejudice of BoC and the public in general,” Faeldon argued.

The putschist-turned-public official urged the high court to hold the judge administratively liable for gross ignorance of the law and for violating the Supreme Court’s existing policies and circulars.

Said Faeldon: “(The TRO) effectively made Mighty Corp. untouchable and immune from any and all acts of the BoC.”