Despite Senate report, Duterte sticks with cops’ version in Espinosa slay

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday reiterated his backing of the members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Eastern Visayas (CIDG-8) involved in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. despite a Senate report that said the policemen were guilty of abuse of authority.

“I support the police and I will believe the police rather than other people,” Duterte said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

“I do not care (about the report). I will insist on the truthfulness of the police, period. And I will defend them,” he added.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson and the committee on justice and human rights chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon said Supt. Marvin Marcos and his men from CIDG-8 could have been prevented from doing their dastardly deed” had they been relieved a month before they “silenced” Espinosa.

The report also warned President Duterte against “micromanaging” the police after his move to recall a relief order on the group of Leyte police offers. The committees noted that PNP chief Ronald Dela Rosa should be given “full authority and control on how he will manage the day-to-day affairs of the organization.”