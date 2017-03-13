Robredo mulls lawsuit vs website that maligned late husband Jesse

ANAO, TARLAC — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she was considering taking legal action against a website that alleged her late husband Jesse was involved in illegal gambling and drug trade in Naga City, their hometown.

“When this website was set up, they hit my late husband. To me, they have crossed the line. My husband is no longer here to defend himself that’s why I am thinking seriously [what] legal action to take,” Robredo said in Filipino.

When asked if it could be libel, Robredo said she was still studying it [“pinag-aaralan pa’] because she has expressed support for the decriminalization of libel.

Most likely, whatever case the Vice President would file against the website and the people behind it would fall under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Last week, a website claimed to have an exposé against Jesse Robredo and called it #NagaLeaks. The unnamed writer alleged that when Jesse was still Naga City mayor, he benefited from jueteng and the illegal drug trade.

It also said that Jesse lobbied for his Ramon Magsaysay Award which he received in 2000.

The Ramon Magsaysay Foundation Award (RMAF) swiftly denounced the allegation, calling “Jesse Robredo a fully deserving and highly respected Ramon Magsaysay laureate.”

The Vice President said it was obvious that the website was set up to disparage her.

Robredo said while she has been at the receiving end of the “viciousness” of the online attacks, she never paid them attention as a way to avoid legitimizing these anonymous claims.

Robredo encouraged anyone who felt they were bullied or offended online to take legal action, regardless of their party affiliations or political beliefs.

“If [we] don’t file cases, this [cyberbullying and online lies] will only persist… This should be placed at the right forum rather than fighting online,” Robredo said. SFM/rga