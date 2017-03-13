Alvarez prosecution’s 1st witness vs De Lima

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is the prosecution’s first witness against Senator Leila de Lima.

Alvarez together with House Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and House Committee on Justice Chairman Reynaldo Umali are the complainants against the senator for violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code for disobedience to summons after she ignored Congress’ invitation to attend the investigation on the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 34 Judge Ma. Ludmila D. Pio-Lim during the hearing set the trial proper for April 26 where Alvarez is required to appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Alvarez, Fariñas and Umali are also expected to testify. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said they also have six other witnesses to testify against the senator.

De Lima is also expected to appear on April 26 as the court required her presence in every hearing. RAM/rga

RELATED VIDEO