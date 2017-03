MANILA — A fire broke out at an appliance store in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City Monday afternoon.

According to the Quezon City Fire District, the fire started at 2:22 p.m. and is now on second alarm.

As of writing, firefighters are still trying to put out the blaze and the cause is yet to be determined. SFM/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Fire hits TriNoma mall in Quezon City