Jun Villa’s sister tears up in House probe on ERC corruption

Veteran journalist Charie Villa on Monday teared up as she pinned down the chairperson and CEO of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Jose Vicente Salazar, for the suicide of her brother, the late director Francisco Jose “Jun” Villa Jr., over alleged corruption in the power regulatory firm.

During a joint inquiry in aid of legislation by the House of Representatives committee on good government and public accountability and committee on energy, Villa said before the suicide, her brother kept mentioning Salazar as the one who pressured him to sign illegal documents being the chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

Her brother, however, did not identify the rigged projects, Villa told the House committee.

“That day before he took his life, he told me, chairman Salazar is pushing me to sign illegal documents,” Villa said.

Villa said her brother kept mentioning Salazar and Esteban Lorenzo Riva, who is Salazar’s head executive assistant who turned out to be Salazar’s cousin, over the rigged bidding process.

“Si Chairman Salazar, siya po, wala nang iba (Chairman Salazar, no one else),” she added when asked who else her brother named before his death.

Villa said she had breakfast with her brother once and told her he could not face work because of pressures for him to rig bidding documents.

Villa quoted her brother as saying: “Hindi ko na kayang pumasok, may pinapapirma sa aking iligal na dokumento kasi BAC chairman ako.”

She quoted her brother as telling her: “Charie may mga pinapapirma sa aking kontrata na iligal, di ko kaya (Charie, there are illegal contracts they want me to sign. I can’t do it).”

Villa said she even advised her brother to resign from the ERC after his revelation about the alleged corruption.

Villa and Salazar were separated two seats apart.

As Salazar explained to the committee that he was allowed under civil service rules to appoint his cousin despite conflicts of interest, Villa looked at Salazar straight in the eye.

Villa said she did not want to seek an audience with Salazar even though he was mentioned by her brother as the one who pressured him.

“He’s my brother. I lost him. We lived together… There was this person who forced him to take his life… For me to go to Chairman Salazar and talk to him,… I never considered that,” Villa said.

Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera Dy has filed a resolution urging Congress to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation on Villa’s suicide that was linked to the corruption in ERC.

In his suicide note, Villa as Bids and Awards Committee chair pointed at the alleged rigged selection system for contracts in the ERC at the helm of Salazar.

“My greatest fear in the bids and awards committee is the AVP by Luis Morelos which the chairman and CEO, Jose Vicente B. Salazar, chose through a rigged selection system. That will be a criminal act,” Villa wrote.

“I have fears about my BAC (bids and awards committee) work… Our mistakes may bring on [Commission on Audit] observations and disallowances. Those may affect me financially,” Villa added.

Villa’s sister earlier said her brother was “pressured to approve contracts for procurements and hiring consultants without proper bidding and procedure as bids and awards committee chairman.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Salazar and other ERC officials to resign amid alleged rampant corruption in the commission and even called on Congress to dissolve or reorganize the ERC as the state power regulator.

Salazar has sought an audience with the President to clarify the issue and vowed to take “appropriate actions that would protect the organization.” But Salazar and other ERC officials refused to heed the President’s orders for them to resign. RAM