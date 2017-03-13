Ecija cops kill four suspected robbers

CABANATUAN CITY — Police killed four suspected robbers in a gunfight on Sunday (Mar. 12) in Guimba town in Nueva Ecija province.

Ronald and Dodie Fermin, Freddie Villanueva, and an unidentified man fought the police at a checkpoint in Barangay (village) Tampac 1 at 1:30 a.m.

The suspects were on board two motorcycles when they allegedly opened fire on the policemen.

Police recovered a hand grenade, a shotgun and a .38-revolver from the slain suspects. SFM/rga