Monday, March 13, 2017
newsinfo / Regions
Ecija cops kill four suspected robbers

/ 12:23 PM March 13, 2017
SHOOTOUT (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/ ARNOLD ALMACEN)

CABANATUAN CITY — Police killed four suspected robbers in a gunfight on Sunday (Mar. 12) in Guimba town in Nueva Ecija province.

Ronald and Dodie Fermin, Freddie Villanueva, and an unidentified man fought the police at a checkpoint in Barangay (village) Tampac 1 at 1:30 a.m.

The suspects were on board two motorcycles when they allegedly opened fire on the policemen.

Police recovered a hand grenade, a shotgun and a .38-revolver from the slain suspects.  SFM/rga

