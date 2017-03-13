LOOK: Duterte’s first appointees to the Supreme Court

Newly appointed Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Martires and Noel Tijam attended their first flag ceremony at the high court on Monday.

Both justices addressed the SC employees as well as Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and the other current and retired Associate Justices of the Supreme Court.

Both justices are from Sen Beda College of Law, the same school where President Rodrigo Duterte graduated. CBB/rga

