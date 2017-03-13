LOOK: Duterte’s first appointees to the Supreme Court

Monday, March 13, 2017
Newly appointed Supreme Court Justices Samuel Martires (left) and Noel Tijam speak after the flag-raising ceremony at the high court on Monday, March 13, 3017. Martires and Tijam, the first and second appointees of president Rodrigo to the high court, also came from the San Beda College of Law where the Chief Executive graduated. SUPREME COURT PIO PHOTO

Newly appointed Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Martires and Noel Tijam attended their first flag ceremony at the high court on Monday.

Both justices addressed the SC employees as well as Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and the other current and retired Associate Justices of the Supreme Court.

Both justices are from Sen Beda College of Law, the same school where President Rodrigo Duterte graduated. CBB/rga

Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Martires (above) and Noel Tijam (below) address the other members of the high court led by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (right) and the tribunal's employees. SUPREME COURT PIO PHOTO

Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Martires (above, left) and Noel Tijam (below, left) address the other members of the high court led by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (right) and the tribunal’s employees. SUPREME COURT PIO PHOTO

