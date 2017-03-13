Fire guts DENR buildings in Cebu

CEBU CITY — Fire destroyed two 2-story buildings of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR 7) in Greenplains Subdivision, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

The blaze of still unknown origin damaged three other two-story buildings and two cars parked inside the compound.

SFO2 Cipriano Codilla Jr. said the fire started at the Integrated Coastal Resources Management Project (ICRMP) building at 2:59 a.m. and spread to nearby structures. It was put under control about 4:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Cabahug, information officer of the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas, said that aside from the ICRMP, the building that housed the Bureau of Lands of DENR-7 was also destroyed. CBB/rga