Duterte says he and Mighty Corp. owner are ‘mistahs’

President Duterte said on Sunday night that he knew very well the owner of Mighty Corp., saying they were “mistahs” since they were adopted by the same class at the Philippine Military Academy.

This as the President reiterated that his administration was open to negotiating the tax evasion case now faced by Mighty Corp.

Speaking at the 35th anniversary of his political party, PDP -Laban, President Duterte acknowledged knowing for a long time Alex Wongchuking, owner of Mighty Corp., now under fire after his company used fake tax stamps on its products, saying that both of them were “mistah” since they were adopted by Philippine Military Academy class of 1967.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President last seek ordered the arrest of Wongchuking for economic sabotage.

Mr. Duterte narrated anew the two incidents where Wongchuking gave him cash – when he was still Davao city mayor – and a gun (just last December) but added he had returned them promptly.

“When (Mighty’s tax evasion case) blew up, I don’t owe him anything,” he said.

President Duterte then said under the law, tax evasion cases can be settled.

The President said when he was asked by the media last week about Mighty Corp.’s tax liability, he told them he was open to settling it.

Subject to agreement of Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon and Internal Revenue chief Cesar Dulay, Mr. Duterte said he was open for Mighty to pay double the excise tax it failed to remit or pay P3 billion to the government.

“Give me P3 billion, build me a hospital in Jolo, a hospital in Basilan, and rehabilitate the hospital in Tondo,” Mr. Duterte said.

But he also said Dominguez had told him under the law the government can ask Mighty to pay “10 times over.”

He gave assurance the settlement with Mighty will be transparent.