South Korea’s impeached ex-president leaves Blue House

Seoul, South Korea — South Korea’s impeached ex-president Park Geun-Hye left the presidential Blue House Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court’s verdict removing her from office over a massive corruption scandal.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said Park departed from the presidential office at around 1000 GMT (6:00 p.m. PHT) to return to her private residence in southern Seoul, where hundreds of her supporters have been protesting her ouster.

Live televised footage showed a black vehicle driving away from the Blue House escorted by dozens of police motorbikes.

“President Park Geun-Hye has just left the Blue House and headed for her private home. No statement was released on her departure,” said presidential spokesman Kim Dong-Jo.

The court’s verdict Friday upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach Park, immediately stripping her of all powers and privileges, except for her security.

Park was found to have broken the law by allowing her friend Choi Soon-Sil to meddle in state affairs, and breached rules on public servants’ activities.

The ruling, which also removed her presidential immunity to criminal indictment, triggered ongoing street protests that have sparked alarm as the country prepares for polls to elect a new president.