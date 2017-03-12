Suspected rebel slain, 5 guns recovered in Camarines Sur clash

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed and five high-powered rifles were seized in a clash with Army soldiers in a hinterland village of Lagonoy town in Camarines Sur Sunday, an Army officer said.

The still unidentified slain rebel was among a group of NPA rebels who engaged a platoon of Army soldiers from the 83rd Infantry Battalion and the 9th Infantry Division in a fierce firefight at around 11 a.m. in Barangay (village) Pinamihagan, Capt. Joash Pramis, 9th ID spokesperson said.

Pramis, quoting a report from Lt. Col Eduardo Monjardin, commander of the 83rd IB, said villagers tipped off the Army on the presence of a group of NPA rebels extorting money from villagers.

A 10-minute firefight ensued that led to the death of a rebel while Army soldiers recovered a machine gun, three M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, a grenade and documents left by the fleeing NPA group, Prames said. SFM/rga